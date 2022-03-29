Ghostty

Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features.

Ghostty logo

Date Created:

March 29, 2022

Platforms:

macos
linux

Language:

zig

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

Yes

Sixel Support:

No

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (MIT)

Development State:

active

Ghostty is a terminal emulator with a focus on being fast, feature-rich and native. It is cross-platform on macOS and Linux and is written in Zig.

 

It has features such as GPU acceleration (Metal on macOS and OpenGL on Linux), font ligatures, support for images using the Kitty Graphics Protocol, themes, hyperlink support, emoji and multi codepoint characters support, shell integration, multi-windows, splits, tabs and a terminal inspector which shows technical internal information about the terminal for developers.

Ghostty preview

How to install Ghostty

You can install Ghostty via brew (brew install ghostty) for macOS or AUR (pacman/yay -S ghostty) or you can download it manually via the website.

