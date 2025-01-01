Foot vs. Kitty

Feature Foot Kitty
Foot Logo Kitty Logo
Tagline A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator. Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal.
Website https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot https://sw.kovidgoyal.net/kitty/
Language
c
python
Date Created June 12, 2019 October 22, 2017
Platforms
linux
bsd
macos
bsd
linux
File Size ~1 MB ~15 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support Yes No
Hardware
Acceleration		 No Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (GPL-3)
Source Code https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot https://github.com/kovidgoyal/kitty/
Development State
active
active

