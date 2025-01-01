Foot vs. Kitty
|Feature
|Foot
|Kitty
|Tagline
|A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator.
|Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal.
|Website
|https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot
|https://sw.kovidgoyal.net/kitty/
|Language
|
c
python
|Date Created
|June 12, 2019
|October 22, 2017
|Platforms
|
linux
bsd
|
macos
bsd
linux
|File Size
|~1 MB
|~15 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|Yes
|No
|Hardware
Acceleration
|No
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (MIT)
|Open Source (GPL-3)
|Source Code
|https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot
|https://github.com/kovidgoyal/kitty/
|Development State
|
active
active