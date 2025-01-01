Foot vs. Konsole

Feature Foot Konsole
Foot Logo Konsole Logo
Tagline A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator. A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.
Website https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot https://konsole.kde.org
Language
c
c++
Date Created June 12, 2019 September 15, 2015
Platform
linux
bsd
linux
File Size ~1 MB ~20 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support Yes Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 No Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (GPL-2)
Source Code https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole
Development State
active
active

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.