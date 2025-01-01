Ghostty vs. iTerm2

Feature Ghostty iTerm2
Ghostty Logo iTerm2 Logo
Tagline Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features. A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.
Website https://ghostty.org https://iterm2.com
Language
zig
objective-c
Date Created March 29, 2022 January 1, 2010
Platform
macos
linux
macos
File Size ~47.8 MB ~74.2 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (GPL-2)
Source Code https://github.com/ghostty-org/ghostty https://github.com/gnachman/iTerm2
Development State
active
active

