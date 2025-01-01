Ghostty vs. iTerm2
|Feature
|Ghostty
|iTerm2
|Tagline
|Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features.
|A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.
|Website
|https://ghostty.org
|https://iterm2.com
|Language
|
zig
objective-c
|Date Created
|March 29, 2022
|January 1, 2010
|Platform
|
macos
linux
|
macos
|File Size
|~47.8 MB
|~74.2 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (MIT)
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Source Code
|https://github.com/ghostty-org/ghostty
|https://github.com/gnachman/iTerm2
|Development State
|
active
active