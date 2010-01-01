iTerm2

A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.

iTerm2 logo

Date Created:

January 1, 2010

Platform:

macos

Language:

objective-c

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

Yes

Sixel Support:

Yes

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (GPL-2)

Development State:

active

iTerm2 is a replacement for the default Terminal app found on macOS.

 

It's an open-source terminal emulator that supports many features not available in the standard macOS Terminal, including split panes, search, advanced color schemes, hotkeys, and much more.

iTerm2 preview

How to install iTerm2

iTerm2 is available on macOS only. To install iTerm2, builds can be downloaded via their website.

Compare iTerm2 With:

Alacritty

Cool Retro Term

Ghostty

Terminal.app

Warp Terminal

Kitty

Rio Terminal

Wezterm

xterm

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.