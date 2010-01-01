iTerm2

A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.

Date Created: January 1, 2010 Platform: macos Language: objective-c Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: Yes Sixel Support: Yes Source Code Availability: Open Source (GPL-2) Development State: active

iTerm2 is a replacement for the default Terminal app found on macOS.

It's an open-source terminal emulator that supports many features not available in the standard macOS Terminal, including split panes, search, advanced color schemes, hotkeys, and much more.

How to install iTerm2

iTerm2 is available on macOS only. To install iTerm2, builds can be downloaded via their website.

