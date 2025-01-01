Ghostty vs. Kitty

Feature Ghostty Kitty
Ghostty Logo Kitty Logo
Tagline Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features. Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal.
Website https://ghostty.org https://sw.kovidgoyal.net/kitty/
Language
zig
python
Date Created March 29, 2022 October 22, 2017
Platforms
macos
linux
macos
bsd
linux
File Size ~47.8 MB ~15 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (GPL-3)
Source Code https://github.com/ghostty-org/ghostty https://github.com/kovidgoyal/kitty/
Development State
active
active

