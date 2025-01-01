Ghostty vs. Konsole
|Feature
|Ghostty
|Konsole
|Tagline
|Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features.
|A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.
|Website
|https://ghostty.org
|https://konsole.kde.org
|Language
|
zig
c++
|Date Created
|March 29, 2022
|September 15, 2015
|Platform
|
macos
linux
|
linux
|File Size
|~47.8 MB
|~20 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|No
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (MIT)
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Source Code
|https://github.com/ghostty-org/ghostty
|https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole
|Development State
|
active
active