Ghostty vs. Konsole

Feature Ghostty Konsole
Ghostty Logo Konsole Logo
Tagline Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features. A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.
Website https://ghostty.org https://konsole.kde.org
Language
zig
c++
Date Created March 29, 2022 September 15, 2015
Platform
macos
linux
linux
File Size ~47.8 MB ~20 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (GPL-2)
Source Code https://github.com/ghostty-org/ghostty https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole
Development State
active
active

