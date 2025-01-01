Ghostty vs. Rio Terminal

Feature Ghostty Rio Terminal
Ghostty Logo Rio Terminal Logo
Tagline Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features. A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers.
Website https://ghostty.org https://raphamorim.io/rio/
Language
zig
rust
Date Created March 29, 2022 October 5, 2022
Platforms
macos
linux
macos
windows
linux
bsd
File Size ~47.8 MB ~25 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/ghostty-org/ghostty https://github.com/raphamorim/rio
Development State
active
active

