Ghostty vs. Warp Terminal

Feature Ghostty Warp Terminal
Ghostty Logo Warp Terminal Logo
Tagline Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features. Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
Website https://ghostty.org https://warp.dev
Language
zig
rust
Date Created March 29, 2022 June 1, 2020
Platforms
macos
linux
macos
linux
windows
File Size ~47.8 MB ~233.6 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Proprietary Software
Source Code https://github.com/ghostty-org/ghostty N/A
Development State
active
active

