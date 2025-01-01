Hyper vs. Tabby
|Feature
|Hyper
|Tabby
|Tagline
|A terminal built on web technologies.
|A terminal for a more modern age.
|Website
|https://hyper.is
|https://tabby.sh
|Language
|
typescript
typescript
|Date Created
|December 12, 2016
|January 1, 2017
|Platforms
|
macos
windows
linux
|
linux
windows
macos
|File Size
|~500 MB
|~347 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|No
|No
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (MIT)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://github.com/vercel/hyper
|https://github.com/Eugeny/tabby
|Development State
|
active
active