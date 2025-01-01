Hyper vs. Tabby

Feature Hyper Tabby
Hyper Logo Tabby Logo
Tagline A terminal built on web technologies. A terminal for a more modern age.
Website https://hyper.is https://tabby.sh
Language
typescript
typescript
Date Created December 12, 2016 January 1, 2017
Platforms
macos
windows
linux
linux
windows
macos
File Size ~500 MB ~347 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/vercel/hyper https://github.com/Eugeny/tabby
Development State
active
active

