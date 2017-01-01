Tabby

Date Created:

January 1, 2017

Platforms:

linux
windows
macos

Language:

typescript

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

No

Sixel Support:

Yes

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (MIT)

Development State:

active

Tabby is a modern terminal for professionals and hobbyists. Tabby features a customizable and extensible terminal environment, supporting multiple tabs and split views to enhance multitasking.

 

It includes a built-in SSH client, a serial terminal, and Telnet. Tabby also offers rich customization options for themes and plugins, catering to user preferences and workflow needs.

Tabby preview

How to install Tabby

Tabby integrates seamlessly with Windows, macOS, and Linux, Tabby can be installed via their website or Github releases.

