Tabby
A terminal for a more modern age.
Date Created:
January 1, 2017
Platforms:
linux
windows
macos
Language:
typescript
Is Hardware Accelerated:
Yes
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:
No
Sixel Support:
Yes
Source Code Availability:
Open Source (MIT)
Development State:
active
Tabby is a modern terminal for professionals and hobbyists. Tabby features a customizable and extensible terminal environment, supporting multiple tabs and split views to enhance multitasking.
It includes a built-in SSH client, a serial terminal, and Telnet. Tabby also offers rich customization options for themes and plugins, catering to user preferences and workflow needs.
How to install Tabby
Tabby integrates seamlessly with Windows, macOS, and Linux, Tabby can be installed via their website or Github releases.