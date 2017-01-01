Tabby

A terminal for a more modern age.

Date Created: January 1, 2017 Platforms: linux windows macos Language: typescript Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: No Sixel Support: Yes Source Code Availability: Open Source (MIT) Development State: active

Tabby is a modern terminal for professionals and hobbyists. Tabby features a customizable and extensible terminal environment, supporting multiple tabs and split views to enhance multitasking.

It includes a built-in SSH client, a serial terminal, and Telnet. Tabby also offers rich customization options for themes and plugins, catering to user preferences and workflow needs.

How to install Tabby

Tabby integrates seamlessly with Windows, macOS, and Linux, Tabby can be installed via their website or Github releases.

