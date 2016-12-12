Hyper
A terminal built on web technologies.
Date Created:
December 12, 2016
Platforms:
Language:
Is Hardware Accelerated:
Yes
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:
No
Sixel Support:
No
Source Code Availability:
Open Source (MIT)
Development State:
Hyper is a terminal application designed with web technologies to offer a beautiful and extensible interface for CLI enthusiasts, focusing initially on speed, stability, and a conducive API for extension developers.
Features include support for customization through plugins and themes, keymaps and powerful extensions such as hyper-search, hypercwd, hyper-pane and hyperpower.
In essence, Hyper presents a modern approach to terminal applications, leveraging web standards for a customizable and extendable user experience.
How to install Hyper
Hyper is available for Linux, macOS, and Windows, with installation instructions available for each platform on their website and GitHub releases.