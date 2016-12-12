Hyper

Date Created:

December 12, 2016

Platforms:

macos
windows
linux

Language:

typescript

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

No

Sixel Support:

No

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (MIT)

Development State:

active

Hyper is a terminal application designed with web technologies to offer a beautiful and extensible interface for CLI enthusiasts, focusing initially on speed, stability, and a conducive API for extension developers.

 

Features include support for customization through plugins and themes, keymaps and powerful extensions such as hyper-search, hypercwd, hyper-pane and hyperpower.

 

In essence, Hyper presents a modern approach to terminal applications, leveraging web standards for a customizable and extendable user experience.

Hyper preview

How to install Hyper

Hyper is available for Linux, macOS, and Windows, with installation instructions available for each platform on their website and GitHub releases.

