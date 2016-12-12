Hyper

A terminal built on web technologies.

Date Created: December 12, 2016 Platforms: macos windows linux Language: typescript Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: No Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Open Source (MIT) Development State: active

Hyper is a terminal application designed with web technologies to offer a beautiful and extensible interface for CLI enthusiasts, focusing initially on speed, stability, and a conducive API for extension developers.

Features include support for customization through plugins and themes, keymaps and powerful extensions such as hyper-search, hypercwd, hyper-pane and hyperpower.

In essence, Hyper presents a modern approach to terminal applications, leveraging web standards for a customizable and extendable user experience.

How to install Hyper

Hyper is available for Linux, macOS, and Windows, with installation instructions available for each platform on their website and GitHub releases.

