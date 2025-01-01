Hyper vs. Warp Terminal

Feature Hyper Warp Terminal
Hyper Logo Warp Terminal Logo
Tagline A terminal built on web technologies. Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
Website https://hyper.is https://warp.dev
Language
typescript
rust
Date Created December 12, 2016 June 1, 2020
Platforms
macos
windows
linux
macos
linux
windows
File Size ~500 MB ~233.6 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Proprietary Software
Source Code https://github.com/vercel/hyper N/A
Development State
active
active

