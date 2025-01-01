Hyper vs. Windows Terminal

Feature Hyper Windows Terminal
Hyper Logo Windows Terminal Logo
Tagline A terminal built on web technologies. The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
Website https://hyper.is https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
Language
typescript
c++
Date Created December 12, 2016 May 3, 2019
Platform
macos
windows
linux
windows
File Size ~500 MB ~42.7 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/vercel/hyper https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
Development State
active
active

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.