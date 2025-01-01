Kitty vs. iTerm2

Feature Kitty iTerm2
Kitty Logo iTerm2 Logo
Tagline Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal. A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.
Website https://sw.kovidgoyal.net/kitty/ https://iterm2.com
Language
python
objective-c
Date Created October 22, 2017 January 1, 2010
Platform
macos
bsd
linux
macos
File Size ~15 MB ~74.2 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (GPL-2)
Source Code https://github.com/kovidgoyal/kitty/ https://github.com/gnachman/iTerm2
Development State
active
active

