Warp Terminal vs. iTerm2
|Feature
|Warp Terminal
|iTerm2
|Tagline
|Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
|A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.
|Website
|https://warp.dev
|https://iterm2.com
|Language
|
rust
objective-c
|Date Created
|June 1, 2020
|January 1, 2010
|Platform
|
macos
linux
windows
|
macos
|File Size
|~233.6 MB
|~74.2 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Proprietary Software
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Source Code
|N/A
|https://github.com/gnachman/iTerm2
|Development State
|
active
active