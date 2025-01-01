Warp Terminal vs. iTerm2

Feature Warp Terminal iTerm2
Warp Terminal Logo iTerm2 Logo
Tagline Your terminal, reimagined with AI. A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.
Website https://warp.dev https://iterm2.com
Language
rust
objective-c
Date Created June 1, 2020 January 1, 2010
Platform
macos
linux
windows
macos
File Size ~233.6 MB ~74.2 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Proprietary Software Open Source (GPL-2)
Source Code N/A https://github.com/gnachman/iTerm2
Development State
active
active

