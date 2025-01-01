Kitty vs. Suckless Terminal (st)

Feature Kitty Suckless Terminal (st)
Kitty Logo Suckless Terminal (st) Logo
Tagline Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal. st is a simple terminal implementation for X.
Website https://sw.kovidgoyal.net/kitty/ https://st.suckless.org/
Language
python
c
Date Created October 22, 2017 May 13, 2008
Platform
macos
bsd
linux
linux
File Size ~15 MB ~4 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes No
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/kovidgoyal/kitty/ https://git.suckless.org/st/
Development State
active
active

