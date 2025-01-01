Kitty vs. Windows Terminal

Feature Kitty Windows Terminal
Kitty Logo Windows Terminal Logo
Tagline Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal. The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
Website https://sw.kovidgoyal.net/kitty/ https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
Language
python
c++
Date Created October 22, 2017 May 3, 2019
Platform
macos
bsd
linux
windows
File Size ~15 MB ~42.7 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/kovidgoyal/kitty/ https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
Development State
active
active

