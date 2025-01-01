Konsole vs. Rio Terminal

Feature Konsole Rio Terminal
Konsole Logo Rio Terminal Logo
Tagline A powerful and customizable terminal emulator. A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers.
Website https://konsole.kde.org https://raphamorim.io/rio/
Language
c++
rust
Date Created September 15, 2015 October 5, 2022
Platforms
linux
macos
windows
linux
bsd
File Size ~20 MB ~25 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No Yes
Sixel Support Yes No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-2) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole https://github.com/raphamorim/rio
Development State
active
active

