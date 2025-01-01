Konsole vs. Suckless Terminal (st)
|Feature
|Konsole
|Suckless Terminal (st)
|Tagline
|A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.
|st is a simple terminal implementation for X.
|Website
|https://konsole.kde.org
|https://st.suckless.org/
|Language
|
c++
c
|Date Created
|September 15, 2015
|May 13, 2008
|Platform
|
linux
|
linux
|File Size
|~20 MB
|~4 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|No
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|Yes
|No
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|No
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole
|https://git.suckless.org/st/
|Development State
|
active
active