Konsole vs. Suckless Terminal (st)

Feature Konsole Suckless Terminal (st)
Konsole Logo Suckless Terminal (st) Logo
Tagline A powerful and customizable terminal emulator. st is a simple terminal implementation for X.
Website https://konsole.kde.org https://st.suckless.org/
Language
c++
c
Date Created September 15, 2015 May 13, 2008
Platform
linux
linux
File Size ~20 MB ~4 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No Yes
Sixel Support Yes No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes No
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-2) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole https://git.suckless.org/st/
Development State
active
active

