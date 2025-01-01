Rio Terminal vs. Tabby

Feature Rio Terminal Tabby
Rio Terminal Logo Tabby Logo
Tagline A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers. A terminal for a more modern age.
Website https://raphamorim.io/rio/ https://tabby.sh
Language
rust
typescript
Date Created October 5, 2022 January 1, 2017
Platforms
macos
windows
linux
bsd
linux
windows
macos
File Size ~25 MB ~347 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/raphamorim/rio https://github.com/Eugeny/tabby
Development State
active
active

