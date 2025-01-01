Rio Terminal vs. Tabby
|Feature
|Rio Terminal
|Tabby
|Tagline
|A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers.
|A terminal for a more modern age.
|Website
|https://raphamorim.io/rio/
|https://tabby.sh
|Language
|
rust
typescript
|Date Created
|October 5, 2022
|January 1, 2017
|Platforms
|
macos
windows
linux
bsd
|
linux
windows
macos
|File Size
|~25 MB
|~347 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|No
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (MIT)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://github.com/raphamorim/rio
|https://github.com/Eugeny/tabby
|Development State
|
active
active