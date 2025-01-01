Rio Terminal vs. Windows Terminal

Feature Rio Terminal Windows Terminal
Rio Terminal Logo Windows Terminal Logo
Tagline A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers. The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
Website https://raphamorim.io/rio/ https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
Language
rust
c++
Date Created October 5, 2022 May 3, 2019
Platform
macos
windows
linux
bsd
windows
File Size ~25 MB ~42.7 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/raphamorim/rio https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
Development State
active
active

