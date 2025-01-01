Suckless Terminal (st) vs. xterm
|Feature
|Suckless Terminal (st)
|xterm
|Tagline
|st is a simple terminal implementation for X.
|A terminal emulator for the X Window System.
|Website
|https://st.suckless.org/
|https://invisible-island.net/xterm/
|Language
|
c
c
|Date Created
|May 13, 2008
|January 1, 1984
|Platforms
|
linux
|
macos
linux
bsd
|File Size
|~4 MB
|~11 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|No
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|No
|No
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (MIT)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://git.suckless.org/st/
|https://invisible-mirror.net/archives/xterm/
|Development State
|
active
active