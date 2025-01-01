Suckless Terminal (st) vs. xterm

Feature Suckless Terminal (st) xterm
Suckless Terminal (st) Logo xterm Logo
Tagline st is a simple terminal implementation for X. A terminal emulator for the X Window System.
Website https://st.suckless.org/ https://invisible-island.net/xterm/
Language
c
c
Date Created May 13, 2008 January 1, 1984
Platforms
linux
macos
linux
bsd
File Size ~4 MB ~11 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 No No
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://git.suckless.org/st/ https://invisible-mirror.net/archives/xterm/
Development State
active
active

