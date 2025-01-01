xterm

A terminal emulator for the X Window System.

Date Created:

January 1, 1984

Platforms:

macos
linux
bsd

Language:

c

Is Hardware Accelerated:

No

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

No

Sixel Support:

Yes

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (MIT)

Development State:

active

xterm is a terminal emulator for the X Window System, originally developed by Thomas E. Dickey. It allows users to interact with the shell in a graphical environment, supporting various text-based applications and commands. xterm is known for its compatibility with numerous terminal protocols and its extensive configurability, which includes font selection, color schemes, and keyboard mappings.

How to install xterm

xterm is available and is installable on systems that run macOS, Linux and BSD.

