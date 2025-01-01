xterm
A terminal emulator for the X Window System.
Date Created:
January 1, 1984
Platforms:
macos
linux
bsd
Language:
c
Is Hardware Accelerated:
No
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:
No
Sixel Support:
Yes
Source Code Availability:
Open Source (MIT)
Development State:
active
xterm is a terminal emulator for the X Window System, originally developed by Thomas E. Dickey. It allows users to interact with the shell in a graphical environment, supporting various text-based applications and commands. xterm is known for its compatibility with numerous terminal protocols and its extensive configurability, which includes font selection, color schemes, and keyboard mappings.
How to install xterm
xterm is available and is installable on systems that run macOS, Linux and BSD.