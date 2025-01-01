Wezterm vs. Windows Terminal

Feature Wezterm Windows Terminal
Wezterm Logo Windows Terminal Logo
Tagline A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer. The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
Website https://wezfurlong.org/wezterm/ https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
Language
rust
c++
Date Created January 1, 2018 May 3, 2019
Platform
macos
windows
linux
bsd
windows
File Size ~269 MB ~42.7 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support Yes Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/wez/wezterm https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
Development State
active
active

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.