A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.

yay -S countryfetch

countryfetch is a command-line tool that retrieves and displays detailed information about countries. It functions similarly to neofetch by presenting country data in a text-based format.

 

The tool accepts country names or two-letter codes and returns facts such as flags, population, area, and other key statistics. It supports listing all available countries and showing information for multiple nations at once.

 

countryfetch is a useful and fun tool for anyone who wants a quick glance about the technical details or facts of the country they are in or other countries from the terminal.

