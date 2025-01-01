A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.

countryfetch is a command-line tool that retrieves and displays detailed information about countries. It functions similarly to neofetch by presenting country data in a text-based format.

The tool accepts country names or two-letter codes and returns facts such as flags, population, area, and other key statistics. It supports listing all available countries and showing information for multiple nations at once.

countryfetch is a useful and fun tool for anyone who wants a quick glance about the technical details or facts of the country they are in or other countries from the terminal.