A time traveling terminal multiplexer.

cy is a terminal multiplexer aiming to be an modern, ergonomic alternative to tmux and screen. It allows you to manage multiple terminal sessions within a single interface.

Core features of cy include a flexible layout system, replaying and searching through recorded terminal sessions, keybindings, shell command history and an advanced scripting and configuration engine for extending cy using the Janet programming language.

This tool also offers built-in fuzzy finding similar to fzf for quick navigation and displays fun to look at terminal animations. For those who are used to terminal multiplexing and want to search previous terminal sessions or just want to try a newer alternative, cy might be worth exploring.