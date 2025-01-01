Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A command-line DNS client.

dog is a DNS client for the terminal that supports multiple network protocols (DNS over HTTPS, TLS, UDP and TCP), DNS record types, JSON output and port customization.

Although dog is an ideal tool for DNS queries and network testing, doggo and dug are seen as a maintained alternatives to dog and all of them are modern alternatives to the traditional DNS tool dig.