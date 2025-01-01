A high-performance TUI for Docker container management.

dtop is a TUI for Docker container management, a live top-like tool for containers with realtime monitoring, logging and control features.

It shows live CPU, memory, network and disk I/O use for each container and lets you start, stop, restart containers or open a shell inside one from the TUI. It includes a log viewer with JSON parsing, text search, filtering and live log tailing. The TUI supports mouse input, resizable columns and the tool is optimized with parallel data collection for high performance.

For developers and DevOps engineers who want to monitor and control containers from the terminal, dtop is great for quickly spotting resource issues, checking logs on the fly and managing and monitoring containers in real time.