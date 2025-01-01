Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.

durdraw is an ASCII, Unicode, and ANSI art editor for UNIX-like systems, ideal for enthusiasts working in UTF-8 terminals. It allows users to create both static and animated frames, with custom themes and multiple color modes, including 16 and 256.

This tool features mouse input, DOS ANSI art compatibility and HTML output, among others. Modernizing classic MS-DOS software like TheDraw, Durdraw requires Python 3, making it cross platform on macOS and Linux systems. Additional capabilities include exporting animations as PNGs and GIFs when paired with Ansilove, and integrating with neofetch through its "Durfetch" feature for fetching system details.

This tool is valuable for creating intricate text art, ideal for artists and developers interested in retro computing, digital art or terminal-based artistic endeavors.