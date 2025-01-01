A TUI application for managing AWS EC2 instances.

e2c is a TUI tool for managing AWS EC2 instances, inspired by tools like k9s for Kubernetes and e1s for ECS.

This tool presents EC2 instances in a list with key details (ID, state, type) and lets you perform actions like start, stop, reboot or terminate directly from the interface. You can quickly check an instance’s status or connect via SSH without leaving the TUI. Filtering and searching by name or other attributes are supported for managing many instances and e2c has support for many AWS profiles and regions.

This tool benefits cloud and DevOps engineers who work with cloud resources on AWS. Instead of using the AWS web console, e2c is a useful alternative for quick oversight and control of EC2 instances right from an SSH session in the terminal.