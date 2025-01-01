enola

A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.

go install github.com/theyahya/enola/cmd/enola@latest

enola is a tool that searches for social media accounts by username, It is similar to sherlock but has an interactive TUI and can be used as a single binary.

 

It scans numerous websites to reveal where a username is registered and outputs these results in the terminal. The TUI displays matched social media profiles and URL details and can also handle multiple search patterns quickly.

 

enola is ideal for researchers and hobbyists for checking usernames of various online services. It can also be used to find if a username may or may not be available to register or to investigate scattered social profiles directly in the terminal.

