exa
rust
mit
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/exa/
The original modern replacement for ls
sudo apt install -y exa
exa is an improved file lister with more features and better defaults. It uses colours to distinguish file types and metadata.
It knows about symlinks, extended attributes, and Git. And it’s small, fast, and just one single binary.
exa is the older counterpart and not to be confused with eza, which is a fork and a newer continuation of exa.