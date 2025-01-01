Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

The original modern replacement for ls

exa is an improved file lister with more features and better defaults. It uses colours to distinguish file types and metadata.

It knows about symlinks, extended attributes, and Git. And it’s small, fast, and just one single binary.

exa is the older counterpart and not to be confused with eza, which is a fork and a newer continuation of exa.