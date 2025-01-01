eza

rust
eupl-1.2

A modern replacement for ls

sudo apt install -y eza

eza is a small, fast and modern alternative to ls a file-listing command-line program that ships with Unix and Linux operating systems.


It uses colours to differentiate file types and metadata. It knows about symlinks, extended attributes, and Git.

 

eza is a maintained fork and not to be confused with exa, it's older counterpart.

