A modern replacement for ls

eza is a small, fast and modern alternative to ls a file-listing command-line program that ships with Unix and Linux operating systems.



It uses colours to differentiate file types and metadata. It knows about symlinks, extended attributes, and Git.

eza is a maintained fork and not to be confused with exa, it's older counterpart.