Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.

fex is a command-line file explorer built for fast file navigation. It's TUI is inspired by vim, exa, and fzf.

Using Vim-like keybindings, fex lets users move with j, k, h, and l, search with / and other commands. This tool also adapts to different terminal sizes while supporting sorting, filtering and toggling of hidden files. Other features include shell widgets integration for directory changes and presenting file details in a clear layout.