File Tree Diff Viewer.

ftdv is a TUI tool that provides interactive git diff viewing with file tree navigation and external diff tool integration like delta, bat and difftastic.

Key features include hierarchical file tree navigation with directory folding, flexible diff tool configuration using template variables, ANSI color rendering, checkbox tracking for reviewed files, real-time search filtering and vim-style keyboard navigation. The tool supports Git operations directly, comparing branches, commits, directories and individual files with persistent state management.

Developers reviewing code changes, conducting merge reviews and exploring large diffs benefit from ftdv's organized file-by-file approach, making complex changesets manageable through its interactive tree interface.