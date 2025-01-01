Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A minimalistic note management solution. Powered by fzf.

fuzpad is a simple note management tool built for terminal users which uses fzf for fuzzy searching. The tool creates notes with the current date and time as filenames.

Features include creating, opening, searching, tagging and deleting notes. The TUI displays icons and menus for quick selection and integrates through version control via Git.

fuzpad suits anyone who works in the terminal and is used to using fzf paired tools. It is useful for keeping brief, organized notes and tracking changes without distractions.