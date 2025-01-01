Google Cloud Instances Terminal UI Manager.

g1c is a TUI tool for monitoring and managing Google Cloud Compute Engine virtual machines, inspired by k9s for Kubernetes and e1s for EC2.

Core features include real time monitoring of Google Cloud instances, listing, filtering and searching by name, label, region or state, the ability to start, stop, restart and delete instances, auto refreshing in the TUI and support for multiple projects and regions. This tool also has a CLI mode, support for authentication with Google Cloud, keyboard shortcuts and customizable themes.

Useful for cloud engineers, system administrators, SREs and DevOps engineers who need control of Compute Engine fleets from the terminal and need a visual TUI. This tool works great for general instance maintenance, machine provisioning, quick system overview and remote sessions over SSH when the web console is unavailable or too slow.