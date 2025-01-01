Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A CLI tool to fetch GitHub user information.

ghfetch is a command-line tool that retrieves GitHub user details and displays them in a style inspired by neofetch.

It displays an ASCII image of the GitHub user's avatar and shows profile elements like username, bio, repository counts, pull requests, followers, total issues and more. It uses a GitHub personal access token to fetch the information.

This tool is beneficial for developers who want a quick GitHub summary of their stats right in their terminal. It's helpful for daily checks and presenting user stats in a neat and quick format from GitHub.