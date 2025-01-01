Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Go manage your ollama models.

gollama is a TUI tool for managing LLM models from ollama.

With gollama you can list installed models, filter and sort models, edit a model’s configuration, run or unload models, link models to LM Studio, and pull or push models to remote registries. Additional features include searching models with OR and AND operators, comprehensive vRAM estimation for ollama and Hugging Face models, JSON configuration for sorting and themes, logging and experimental features like Docker support.

This tool is useful for ML hobbyists and AI developers who work with multiple local LLMs and want a minimal interface to organize, update, remove and manage models in the terminal.