The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
pacman -S gopass
gopass is a command-line (CLI) tool designed for teams to manage passwords in the terminal, across different operating systems like Linux, macOS, Windows and BSD.
This tool has 100% compatibility with pass, password searching, OTP support and recipient management. It also secures your passwords by encrypting them with GPG and has browser integration for Android, Chrome, iOS and Firefox browsers.