A TUI GPU monitor with support for both Apple Silicon and NVIDIA GPUs.

gptop is a terminal GPU monitor for Apple Silicon and NVIDIA cards, meant for tracking usage like you would with top.

It tracks GPU load and VRAM use with real-time charts, live stats for clock speed, temperature, power draw, memory, and it shows CPU breakdown metrics. It also has an advanced view in the TUI, (showing hostname, uptime, speed, external IP, RAM / swap and fan speed), has a process inspector, and the ability to kill processes.

One notable feature of gptop is that it is able to show multiple GPU graphs and side-by-side charts which is useful to those that want to compare the charts of multiple GPUs simultaneously. You can tweak the TUI color theme, such as the chart tick color, the text and the interface accent color.

gptop works well for those in machine learning (ML), AI, software engineering, and system administration who need to monitor not just GPU metrics, but also which processes are running on either the CPU or the GPU. It is useful while training models, gaming, or anything that uses GPU processing at home or on a remote server in the terminal.