A2A Protocol client and developer toolkit.

handler is an A2A Protocol client for the terminal, with both a CLI mode and a TUI for talking to remote agents.

It can send and receive A2A messages with the responses streamed in real-time, can validate agent cards, inspect tasks and view artifacts and manage sessions and authentication.

This tool includes an MCP server that bridges AI assistants into A2A (using stdout, SSE as the transport protocol) and supports push and receive webhooks for agent events. It also ships with a reference server agent built with Google ADK and LiteLLM and can also use Ollama for local inference.

handler works for AI agent builders, developers and researchers building or integrating A2A agents, plus those who need agent to agent debugging. It can be used for local prototypes, staging systems and quick checks against a remote agent from the terminal.