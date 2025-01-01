Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.

httpstat is a CLI tool that displays curl request statistics in a visually in the terminal.

It wraps around curl to capture various metrics such as connection, transfer and response times. It accepts standard curl options and environment variables to control output, including options to show the response body, IP addresses and transfer speeds.

This tool is useful for those dealing with network monitoring and performance use cases, tracking request delays, diagnosing connection issues during testing or if you want to inspect HTTP interactions during development and debugging.