A terminal visualization tool for monitoring real-time hardware sensor data from HWInfo.

hwinfo-tui is a hardware monitoring tool, inspired by gping, for real-time sensor data from HWInfo. It plots live charts of multiple sensors (e.g. CPU/GPU temperatures, usage) in the terminal.

It supports real-time monitoring with configurable refresh rates, automatic grouping of sensors by unit (temperature, load, etc.), and dual Y-axes for comparing different units on one chart. It calculates rich statistics (min, max, average, 95th percentile) on the fly. It also supports unit based filtering and the tool adapts its layout to the terminal's size.

This tool is useful to tech enthusiasts, system administrators on Windows who prefer to use a CLI tool to monitor the hardware performance of their system.