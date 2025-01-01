Real-time terminal monitor for InfiniBand networks.

ibtop is a real-time terminal monitor for InfiniBand network links. It is like htop but for high-speed interconnects.

It displays live InfiniBand port statistics (throughput, packet rates, errors) with continuous updates in a TUI. This tool reads counters from the InfiniBand subsystem on Linux and refreshes periodically to show current link utilization. No special setup is needed beyond running it on a system with InfiniBand support and a color-capable terminal for it to function.

This is useful for sysadmins, network engineers and those who are familiar with working with InfiniBand. ibtop has a quick terminal view of network performance, helping identify bottlenecks or monitor high-speed data transfers in the terminal.