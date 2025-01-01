Like IntelliSense, but for shells!

intelli-shell is a CLI tool that acts as a smart bookmark manager for terminal commands. It helps you find, organize and reuse complex commands all in your terminal.

It supports quick command search and bookmarking via keyboard shortcuts, tagging, dynamic variables in command templates and has autocomplete plus smart completions for those variables. You can import examples from tldr pages and export or share your command library. The tool is highly configurable with custom keybindings, themes, search modes, the ability to load commands automatically from your current workspace and has support for shells like zsh, bash, fish, powershell and nushell.

This tool is useful for developers, sysadmins and those who do most of their work in terminal. It keeps your frequent commands at hand, especially when dealing with complex or hard-to-remember commands.