A TUI interface for Jujutsu VCS.

jjj is a TUI for the Jujutsu (jj) version control system, featuring a command line keyboard-driven interface inspired by tools like lazygit and helix.

Notable features include an auto-updating commit log view, quick revision filtering with hotkeys, and the ability to create new commits or abandon existing ones directly from the TUI. It also allows editing commit messages and can convert an existing Git repository into a Jujutsu repository from within the interface.

This tool is ideal for developers using Jujutsu who want a convenient way to manage commits and their history. It will feel familiar to users of other Git TUI tools like lazygit, but for Jujutsu.