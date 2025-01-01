A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.

jjui is a TUI interface for the Jujutsu version control system. It allows you to perform version control operations visually.

This tool supports auto-complete for revset changes, rebase operations, and revision squashing with intuitive key commands displayed in the TUI. You can view detailed revision information, split files, restore changes, update descriptions, abandon revisions and manage bookmarks. It also displays diffs and supports creating and editing revisions as well as basic Git push and fetch commands.

For developers who are used to Jujutsu and prefer a visual approach to managing version history, jjui works for those who want to inspect changes and navigate commits without complex command sequences.