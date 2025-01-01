Interactive JSON filter using jq.

jnv is an interactive TUI JSON viewer and jq filter editor.

It accepts input from a file or standard input (stdin) and allows you to edit this by interacting directly with the output. This tool supports various formats and data structures and 'jq'-like filter auto-completion. It also gives you a hint message to guide you through the processing and evaluation of the filter.

jnv is useful to developers or anyone dealing with JSON data on a frequent basis. It can be used whenever you need to view, navigate, and edit JSON data in the terminal.